Coronavirus: Italy towns in lockdown, South Korea declares highest alert

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Numerous towns in Italy have taken emergency measures to prevent the virus from spreading after two people died from COVID-19. Almost 80 cases have been reported. Meanwhile, cases in South Korea have doubled in a day.
News video: Coronavirus Deaths Exceed 2,200

Coronavirus Deaths Exceed 2,200 00:38

 Outside China, the largest coronavirus outbreaks have been in South Korea and Japan. The number of cases in South Korea has soared, from 28 a week ago to at least 156 as of Friday morning. The South Korean outbreak is centered around the southern city of Daegu. The majority of new cases are linked to...

Israel, Palestine Scrambles After Tourists Infected With Coronavirus Visit Holy Sites [Video]Israel, Palestine Scrambles After Tourists Infected With Coronavirus Visit Holy Sites

Israeli and Palestinian authorities are trying to quell fears of a potential local outbreak of the coronavirus. South Korean pilgrims who had toured some of the holy land’s most popular sites were..

South Korea: Emergency measures after rise in coronavirus cases [Video]South Korea: Emergency measures after rise in coronavirus cases

Millions of people urged to stay indoors as South Korea becomes the country with the highest number of coronavirus infections outside China.

South Korea on highest alert over coronavirus outbreak

South Korea’s president has put the country on its highest alert for infectious diseases, and said officials should take “unprecedented, powerful” steps to...
Belfast Telegraph

Coronavirus: Italy towns in lockdown after COVID-19 deaths, South Korean cases spike

Numerous towns took emergency measures to prevent the virus from spreading after two people died from COVID-19. Almost 80 cases have now been reported....
Deutsche Welle

