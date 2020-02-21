Coronavirus: Italy towns in lockdown, South Korea declares highest alert
Sunday, 23 February 2020 () Numerous towns in Italy have taken emergency measures to prevent the virus from spreading after two people died from COVID-19. Almost 80 cases have been reported. Meanwhile, cases in South Korea have doubled in a day.
Outside China, the largest coronavirus outbreaks have been in South Korea and Japan. The number of cases in South Korea has soared, from 28 a week ago to at least 156 as of Friday morning. The South Korean outbreak is centered around the southern city of Daegu. The majority of new cases are linked to...