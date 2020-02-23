Can Ovechkin catch Gretzky? NHL’s new Mr. 700 has a chance

Sunday, 23 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Alex Ovechkin is making the seemingly impossible appear to be not so far-fetched after all. Wayne Gretzky’s 894 career goals has, for decades, loomed as one of hockey’s most untouchable records. The “Great One” set the bar so high it appeared out of reach for even the NHL’s best scorers. Ovechkin, on Saturday, became the […] 👓 View full article

