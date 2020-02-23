Global  

Can Ovechkin catch Gretzky? NHL’s new Mr. 700 has a chance

Seattle Times Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Alex Ovechkin is making the seemingly impossible appear to be not so far-fetched after all. Wayne Gretzky’s 894 career goals has, for decades, loomed as one of hockey’s most untouchable records. The “Great One” set the bar so high it appeared out of reach for even the NHL’s best scorers. Ovechkin, on Saturday, became the […]
Can Ovechkin catch Gretzky? NHL's new Mr. 700 has a chanceAll eyes are on Alex Ovechkin chasing down Wayne Gretzky's all-time record of 894 goals that once seemed untouchable
FOX Sports

