Late burst gives Sydney FC vital win over Central Coast Mariners

Youngsters Marco Tilio and Harry Van der Saag shone for Sydney FC as they bounced back from Champions League disappointment with a 3-0 win over the Mariners.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Sydney FC must bounce back against Mariners after Japan nightmare, says Corica The A-League's most dominant force has returned from Yokohama with its pride dented - and that's bad news for the Central Coast Mariners.

The Age 1 day ago





Tweets about this