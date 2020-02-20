Global  

Man shot dead by police after tourist stabbed in Brisbane CBD

SBS Sunday, 23 February 2020
Police officers have shot dead an armed man who had stabbed another person near a hotel in Brisbane's CBD.
News video: Police found pipe bombs inside a dead man's bedroom in Bay Village, Ohio

Police found pipe bombs inside a dead man's bedroom in Bay Village, Ohio 01:55

 Police found pipe bombs inside a dead man's bedroom in Bay Village, Ohio

Man shot dead by police after stabbing tourist in Brisbane CBD

Police officers have shot dead an armed man who had stabbed another person near a hotel in Brisbane's CBD.
SBS

Man shot dead by police in Brisbane CBD

Queensland Police has confirmed officers have shot dead a man in Brisbane's CBD.
SBS


