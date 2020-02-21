Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Lombardy > Italy coronavirus cases rise to more than 100: Lombardy head

Italy coronavirus cases rise to more than 100: Lombardy head

Reuters Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
The number of cases of the new coronavirus in Italy's Lombardy region has risen to 89, the governor of the Lombardy Region Attilio Fontana said on Sunday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published < > Embed
News video: Concern in Daegu as coronavirus cases rise

Concern in Daegu as coronavirus cases rise 01:12

 More than 200 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in South Korea, with many linked to a religious group.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Outbreak Kills Two In Italy [Video]Coronavirus Outbreak Kills Two In Italy

According to Reuters a coronavirus outbreak has killed two people and infected another 51 in northern Italy. On Thursday, a 77-year-old woman who tested positive for coronavirus was found dead at her..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published

New Coronavirus Cases Fall In China [Video]New Coronavirus Cases Fall In China

BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported a sharp fall in new deaths and cases of the coronavirus on Saturday but world health officials warned it was too early to make predictions about the outbreak as new..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

New coronavirus cases reported in South Korea and China, as Iran, Italy battle outbreak

South Korea and China both reported a rise in new coronavirus cases on Sunday, as the South Korean prime minister warned that the fast-spreading outbreak linked...
CBC.ca Also reported by •ReutersNew Zealand HeraldReuters India

Italian tests positive for coronavirus, two more cases suspected

An Italian national has tested positive for the new coronavirus after meeting a friend who had recently returned from China, the northern Lombardy region said on...
Reuters Also reported by •WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HalloBel_

Bela. RT @QuakeFury: Coronavirus compared to other virus outbreaks such as SARS, MERS, H1N1, EBOLA Is it really slowing down as China is trying… 49 seconds ago

svklvo

sylvie vo RT @svklvo: #Italy #coronavirus_cases rise to #more_than_100: regional chief https://t.co/bFQ4aXVseu 4 minutes ago

Skowtura_Ini

The Cartel Italy coronavirus cases rise to more than 100: regional chief https://t.co/ANlaNT2NOu https://t.co/TougOzF85J 4 minutes ago

psi_the

The Espaco Psi "Italy Coronavirus Cases Rise to More Than 100: Regional Chief" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/SvegeGoR28 5 minutes ago

Hannesz1956

Hannesz RT @sharjah24: #Italy #coronavirus cases rise to more than 100 https://t.co/xoVR6TkyCS #Sharjah24 https://t.co/PXu1UVbgac 5 minutes ago

Newsmongerng

News Monger Italy coronavirus cases rise to more than 100: regional chief https://t.co/BagAyyqvvV 5 minutes ago

sharjah24

الشارقة24 #Italy #coronavirus cases rise to more than 100 https://t.co/xoVR6TkyCS #Sharjah24 https://t.co/PXu1UVbgac 6 minutes ago

MahmoudJazairi

Mahmoud Aljazaery Italy coronavirus cases rise to more than 100: regional chief https://t.co/zTCSakod45 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.