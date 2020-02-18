﻿Bernie Sanders takes a commanding lead - is he now unstoppable?

Sunday, 23 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

The race for the Democratic nomination has just passed a critical milestone. The presidential candidates have been tested in three key parts of the country: the American heartland (Iowa), the North-East (New Hampshire), and now in the racially diverse American West. The results of the Nevada caucus came in overnight and they confirmed what many suspected. Senator Bernie Sanders is gathering serious momentum ahead of the next major round of... The race for the Democratic nomination has just passed a critical milestone. The presidential candidates have been tested in three key parts of the country: the American heartland (Iowa), the North-East (New Hampshire), and now in the racially diverse American West. The results of the Nevada caucus came in overnight and they confirmed what many suspected. Senator Bernie Sanders is gathering serious momentum ahead of the next major round of... 👓 View full article

