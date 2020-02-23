Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Tyson Fury > Tyson Fury compared to Muhammad Ali after stunning win over Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury compared to Muhammad Ali after stunning win over Deontay Wilder

WorldNews Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Tyson Fury compared to Muhammad Ali after stunning win over Deontay WilderTyson Fury was put in the same breath as the great Muhammad Ali after his stunning display to stop Deontay Wilder and win the WBC world heavyweight title in Las Vegas. Fury stopped Wilder in the seventh round of their rematch at the MGM Grand to inflict the first defeat of the American’s professional career – 14 months on from their controversial draw in Los Angeles. The vast majority of observers believed Fury was the rightful winner of that first fight, but he underlined his dominance on Saturday night with a resounding display in which he twice knocked Wilder to the canvas before the towel...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published < > Embed
News video: Fury beats Wilder in heavyweight rematch

Fury beats Wilder in heavyweight rematch 05:50

 British boxer Tyson Fury has beaten American fighter Deontay Wilder in their WBC heavyweight showdown in Las Vegas.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fury produces stunning fight to stop Wilder and win WBC world heavyweight title [Video]Fury produces stunning fight to stop Wilder and win WBC world heavyweight title

Tyson Fury produced a stunning performance to stop Deontay Wilder in the seventh round to finally win the WBC world heavyweight title. Fourteen months on from his controversial draw with Wilder –..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:00Published

Tyson Fury's Promoter Says Fight Against Anthony Joshua Shouldn't Be In Saudi Arabia [Video]Tyson Fury's Promoter Says Fight Against Anthony Joshua Shouldn't Be In Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury’s promoter spoke out about Fury’s upcoming fight with Anthony Joshua. According to Business Insider, he said the fight should be in the U.K. or the U.S., not Saudi Arabia. He said..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tyson Fury remains undefeated with win over Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury remains undefeated with win over Deontay WilderLineal Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury improved to 30-0-1 on Saturday with a victory against WBC Champion Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas.
FOX Sports

Tyson Fury on his heavyweight title win over Deontay Wilder: 'Not bad for an old fat guy who can't punch'

Watch the best moments from Tyson Fury's post-fight news conference following his WBC heavyweight title win over Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas.
BBC Sport


Tweets about this

BlueNemesis53

Blue Nemesis Johnny, I hear the loony tunes on talksport are comparing Tyson Fury to Muhammad Ali...LOL...Fury is a street brawler compared to Ali..FFS 23 minutes ago

worldnewsdotcom

World News Network Tyson Fury compared to Muhammad Ali after stunning win over Deontay Wilder #TysonFury #WBC #Boxing #DeontayWilder… https://t.co/RcTJACASvS 1 hour ago

ExaminerSport

Irish Examiner Sport Tyson Fury compared to Muhammad Ali after stunning win over Deontay Wilder https://t.co/88zuAZZEow 2 hours ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) BREAKING NEWS: Tyson Fury compared to Muhammad Ali after stunning win over Deontay Wilder https://t.co/tCVU2IiiIc 2 hours ago

Ravebaba01

Kolawole Oyebode George Thank you Tyson Fury. Wilder compared himself to the great man Muhammad Ali, it would have been a tragedy if he had… https://t.co/84tNiz6jNo 3 hours ago

303Gonzo

(((Gonzo)))HSinsider Tyson Fury compared to Muhammad Ali on @ESPN Apparently they never saw the GREATEST Is #ESPNClassic still on air… https://t.co/fhG0ewfml0 3 hours ago

BigJeanMartin

Jean Francois Martin RT @adamgorney: Tyson Fury was just compared to Muhammad Ali on ESPN. Ok, I’m done for the night. 3 hours ago

adamgorney

Adam Gorney Tyson Fury was just compared to Muhammad Ali on ESPN. Ok, I’m done for the night. 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.