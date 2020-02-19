Global  

5 Takeaways from the Nevada Caucuses (The Big One: Sanders Takes Control)

Sunday, 23 February 2020
Mr. Sanders has now won the most votes in each of the first three states and has more momentum than all his rivals and more money than everyone besides two self-funding billionaires.
News video: Nevada Caucuses Give Bernie Sanders His First Big Win In 2020

Nevada Caucuses Give Bernie Sanders His First Big Win In 2020 01:00

 The results from the Nevada caucuses are in, and for the first time this primary season, there&apos;s a decisive winner.

Latinos Give Bernie Sanders Initial Support In Nevada [Video]Latinos Give Bernie Sanders Initial Support In Nevada

Polling agency Edison Research reported Sen. Bernie Sanders received a boost in the Nevada Democratic caucus. The research said the initial support comes from Latinos, union families and white..

Sanders Take Huge Lead [Video]Sanders Take Huge Lead

Two new national polls show Bernie Sanders has opened a double-digit lead over his primary opponents. According to Business Insider, Joe Biden has fallen way behind. Mike Bloomberg is rising in both..

Bernie Sanders scores a commanding victory and other takeaways from the Nevada caucuses

Bernie Sanders' win in Nevada and his strength across voting groups put him in a formidable position heading into South Carolina and Super Tuesday.
USATODAY.com

Sanders on top: Key takeaways from the Nevada caucuses

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sen. Bernie Sanders cruised to victory in the Nevada caucuses, heartening his supporters and stoking alarm among moderates who fear he is too...
Seattle Times

