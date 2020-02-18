Global  

Italy coronavirus cases rise to more than 100 - regional chief

WorldNews Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Italy coronavirus cases rise to more than 100 - regional chiefMILAN (Reuters) - The number of cases of coronavirus in Italy continued to rise on Sunday after the government passed a series of emergency measures to limit the spread of the outbreak in Europe's most affected country. The governor of Italy's northern Lombardy...
News video: Concern in Daegu as coronavirus cases rise

Concern in Daegu as coronavirus cases rise 01:12

 More than 200 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in South Korea, with many linked to a religious group.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Concerns grow over rising global spread of coronavirus [Video]Concerns grow over rising global spread of coronavirus

China reported a sharp decrease in new deaths and cases of the coronavirus on Saturday but a doubling of infections in South Korea and 10 new cases in Iran added to unease about its rapid spread and..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:06Published

Fears Over Spread Of Coronavirus [Video]Fears Over Spread Of Coronavirus

Authorities in China's Hubei province confirmed an additional 366 cases of the virus on Friday, 45 fewer than the previous day, taking the total number of cases at the epicenter of the outbreak to over..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

No new coronavirus cases under investigation in Ontario, chief medical officer says

There are currently no new novel coronavirus cases being investigated in Ontario, the province's chief medical officer of health announced Tuesday, largely...
CBC.ca

South Korea coronavirus cases more than double in a day

South Korea said on Saturday that the number of new coronavirus cases in the country had doubled to 433, and officials suggested that the tally could rise...
Reuters India

JuanLlanosGarca

Juan Sebastián Llanos G. RT @QuakeFury: Coronavirus compared to other virus outbreaks such as SARS, MERS, H1N1, EBOLA Is it really slowing down as China is trying… 48 seconds ago

jennyhongm

Jenny Hong RT @business: CORONAVIRUS LATEST: - South Korea reported 123 more cases, and two more deaths - China cases rise to almost 77,000 - U.S. rai… 51 seconds ago

ellenerich

Ellen Erichson "Italy Races to Contain Coronavirus Outbreak as Cases Rise Over 100" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/ffN0ilprnO 2 minutes ago

knittingknots

Sue Stone Italy races to contain coronavirus outbreak as cases rise over 100 - Reuters https://t.co/PAq2ZF92TU 2 minutes ago

RachelDonadio

Rachel Donadio RT @crispiandjb: Italy races to contain coronavirus outbreak as cases rise over 100. “We are (now) even more worried because if we cannot f… 7 minutes ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Italy races to contain coronavirus outbreak as cases rise over 100 https://t.co/N8RIqicTVu #mustread #feedly 9 minutes ago

anisionogueira

#EUSOULULA Italy races to contain coronavirus outbreak as cases rise over 100 – Reuters https://t.co/4R5NUFmznm https://t.co/CoiPh3qdhs 12 minutes ago

