Pope Francis appears to give thumbs down to Donald Trump's Mideast peace plan

Sunday, 23 February 2020
Pope Francis appears to give thumbs down to Donald Trump's Mideast peace planPope Francis on Sunday warned against "inequitable solutions" to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, saying they would only be a prelude to new crises, in an apparent reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace proposal. Francis made his comments in the southern Italian port city of Bari, where he travelled to conclude a meeting of bishops from all countries in the Mediterranean basin. "The Mediterranean region is currently threatened by outbreaks of instability and conflict,...
News video: Pope appears to reject Trump's Middle East peace plan

Pope appears to reject Trump's Middle East peace plan 01:15

 Pope Francis has warned against "inequitable solutions" to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, in an apparent reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace proposal. Ciara Lee reports.

