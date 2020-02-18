Block Julian Assange extradition, Harry Dunn’s family urges Government

Sunday, 23 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The family of The family of Harry Dunn has called for Julian Assange not to be extradited as long as the US refuses to send the suspect in the teenager's death back to the UK. The 19-year-old's parents have said they believe any further extradition requests by the US should be refused after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo rejected the return of the woman involved in their son's death, Anne Sacoolas, last month. Their spokesman Radd Seiger said the Foreign Affairs Committee had accepted their request for an inquiry into the extradition, and to the diplomatic immunity granted to Mrs Sacoolas. Earlier this month, the Foreign Office said they had "no plans" to launch a public inquiry into the...


