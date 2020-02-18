Global  

Block Julian Assange extradition, Harry Dunn’s family urges Government

Sunday, 23 February 2020
Block Julian Assange extradition, Harry Dunn’s family urges GovernmentThe family of Harry Dunn has called for Julian Assange not to be extradited as long as the US refuses to send the suspect in the teenager’s death back to the UK. The 19-year-old’s parents have said they believe any further extradition requests by the US should be refused after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo rejected the return of the woman involved in their son’s death, Anne Sacoolas, last month. Their spokesman Radd Seiger said the Foreign Affairs Committee had accepted their request for an inquiry into the extradition, and to the diplomatic immunity granted to Mrs Sacoolas. Earlier this month, the Foreign Office said they had “no plans” to launch a public inquiry into the...
News video: Julian Assange protest: Father speaks of son's 'arbitrary detention'

Julian Assange protest: Father speaks of son's 'arbitrary detention' 01:12

 Julian Assange's father John Shipton joins a protest at his son's incarceration ahead of an extradition hearing. Assange is wanted in the US on 18 charges related to the alleged leaking of cables - if found guilty he could receive an 175-year jail sentence.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Call for PM to stop Assange extradition [Video]Call for PM to stop Assange extradition

Protesters have called for the extradition of Julian Assange to be blocked, especially since the US has refused to send Anne Sacoolas back to the UK to stand trial for the death of Harry Dunn.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:55Published

Vivienne Westwood joins Assange supporters in London ahead of extradition trial [Video]Vivienne Westwood joins Assange supporters in London ahead of extradition trial

British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood on Saturday (February 22nd) joined demonstrators in central London to demand that Julian Assange not be extradited to the United States. Dozens of..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Harry Dunn's Family Slams ‘Hypocritical’ US, Demand Stop to Julian Assange's Extradition


RIA Nov. Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphSBSBBC NewsTelegraph.co.uk

'Leave our bloke alone': Australian MPs call for government to support WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

The Australian government and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson are being urged to stop Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange's impending US extradition trial.
SBS Also reported by •BBC News

