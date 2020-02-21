Arsenal vs Everton, Premier League 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

👤 RT @Orbinho: Highest scoring fixtures in Premier League history 159 Arsenal v Everton 159 Arsenal v Liverpool 159 Liverpool v Spurs 157 Ch… 3 seconds ago Sky Sports Premier League Arsenal came out on top in a five-goal thriller as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's double gave them a 3-2 victory over… https://t.co/wYwGdySGjL 11 seconds ago Oriokpa 🇳🇬 RT @tomgunner14: Premier league table 4. Chelsea 44pts 5. Manchester United 41pts 6. Tottenham 40pts 7. Sheffield United 40pts 8. Wolverha… 19 seconds ago Amr El Barky RT @SkySportsPL: Arsenal hold on for the win! ✅ Leno keeps Everton at bay and Aubameyang's second-half goal wins it for #AFC! 🔥 Watch liv… 23 seconds ago Standard Sport @JamesOlley @sr_collings FT: Arsenal 3-2 Everton Aubameyang (2) and Nketiah on target as Arsenal make it three win… https://t.co/e36E8q8cHF 1 minute ago zul.fahimi RT @tomgunner14: FT: Arsenal 3-2 Everton Arsenal are unbeaten in 24 home Premier League games against Everton (W20 D4), a run which dates… 1 minute ago BETFRED F/T ⚽ | Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (8/1 Top PL Goalscorer) scored a brace to join Jamie Vardy on 17 Premier League g… https://t.co/0ATGmUcFVi 1 minute ago UNILORIN VC RT @SundaySupp: As they prepare to meet today with Everton and Arsenal, who will be more successful out of Mikel Arteta and Carlo Ancelotti… 2 minutes ago