Arsenal vs Everton, Premier League 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

DNA Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
ARS vs EVE Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Arsenal vs Everton Dream11 Team Player List, ARS Dream11 Team Player List, EVE Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Premier League, Arsenal vs Everton Head to Head
News video: Mikel Arteta praises his team after playing three games in seven days

Mikel Arteta praises his team after playing three games in seven days 00:43

 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reviews his side's 3-2 home win over Everton. He praises his teams resilience after a tight schedule of games but says he could see the players were tiring near the end.

Recent related news from verified sources

India vs Australia, ICC Women's T20I World Cup 2020: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

As the ICC Women's T20I World Cup 2020 is set to kickstart, the Indian women's cricket team will be aiming to upset defending champions Australia.
DNA

‘Master’: Gary Lineker reacts to Arsenal star’s display in 3-2 win over Everton

Gary Lineker hailed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s finishing after the Arsenal captain scored twice in a 3-2 win against Everton at The Emirates on Sunday...
The Sport Review Also reported by •Football.london

aliffasraff__

👤 RT @Orbinho: Highest scoring fixtures in Premier League history 159 Arsenal v Everton 159 Arsenal v Liverpool 159 Liverpool v Spurs 157 Ch… 3 seconds ago

SkySportsPL

Sky Sports Premier League Arsenal came out on top in a five-goal thriller as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's double gave them a 3-2 victory over… https://t.co/wYwGdySGjL 11 seconds ago

ewikizAUU

Oriokpa 🇳🇬 RT @tomgunner14: Premier league table 4. Chelsea 44pts 5. Manchester United 41pts 6. Tottenham 40pts 7. Sheffield United 40pts 8. Wolverha… 19 seconds ago

Boss7502

Amr El Barky RT @SkySportsPL: Arsenal hold on for the win! ✅ Leno keeps Everton at bay and Aubameyang's second-half goal wins it for #AFC! 🔥 Watch liv… 23 seconds ago

standardsport

Standard Sport @JamesOlley @sr_collings FT: Arsenal 3-2 Everton Aubameyang (2) and Nketiah on target as Arsenal make it three win… https://t.co/e36E8q8cHF 1 minute ago

muhdzulfahmi4

zul.fahimi RT @tomgunner14: FT: Arsenal 3-2 Everton Arsenal are unbeaten in 24 home Premier League games against Everton (W20 D4), a run which dates… 1 minute ago

Betfred

BETFRED F/T ⚽ | Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (8/1 Top PL Goalscorer) scored a brace to join Jamie Vardy on 17 Premier League g… https://t.co/0ATGmUcFVi 1 minute ago

FLaecon

UNILORIN VC RT @SundaySupp: As they prepare to meet today with Everton and Arsenal, who will be more successful out of Mikel Arteta and Carlo Ancelotti… 2 minutes ago

