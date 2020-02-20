Third death from Japan cruise ship as health minister vows to set virus strategy
Sunday, 23 February 2020 () A third passenger from the coronavirus-infected Diamond Princesscruise ship in Japan died on Sunday, authorities said, as the government promised to introduce fresh steps to contain the outbreak.
Experts are criticizing Japan's handling of the coronavirus outbreak on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which claimed the lives of two elderly passengers on Thursday (February 20). Gloria Tso reports.