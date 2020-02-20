Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Diamond Princess (ship) > Third death from Japan cruise ship as health minister vows to set virus strategy

Third death from Japan cruise ship as health minister vows to set virus strategy

Reuters Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
A third passenger from the coronavirus-infected Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan died on Sunday, authorities said, as the government promised to introduce fresh steps to contain the outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Two Diamond Princess passengers die of coronavirus

Two Diamond Princess passengers die of coronavirus 01:45

 Experts are criticizing Japan's handling of the coronavirus outbreak on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which claimed the lives of two elderly passengers on Thursday (February 20). Gloria Tso reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

California cruise passengers won't let coronavirus spoil their fun [Video]California cruise passengers won't let coronavirus spoil their fun

Passengers boarding a Carnival Cruise Line ship on a three-day voyage to the resort city of Ensenada on Mexico's Baja coast were unfazed by reports of the virus, but vowed to wash their hands.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published

Coronavirus: Arrowe Park to receive cruise ship passengers [Video]Coronavirus: Arrowe Park to receive cruise ship passengers

Statement from Janelle Holmes, Chief Exec of Wirral University Teaching Hospitals as Arrowe Park hospital prepares to receive another group of coronavirus quarantine guests.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | Third death from Japan cruise ship as new cases raise quarantine doubts

Japan has confirmed that a woman who tested negative and disembarked from the coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship later tested positive, raising...
News24

Third passenger from Japan cruise ship dies of coronavirus, 4 more Indians test positive

More than 600 people on board Diamond Princess have tested positive for the virus, with dozens of them said to be in serious condition.
DNA


Tweets about this

zostradamus

Zostradamus RT @russian_market: JAPAN REPORTS THIRD DEATH FROM CRUISE SHIP, NHK SAYS 6 minutes ago

iammosquedacza

Maria♥️ RT @manilabulletin: Third death from Japan cruise ship as health minister vows to set virus strategy https://t.co/mHi8msaKI5 https://t.co/f… 6 minutes ago

newsfilterio

Investor News RPT-UPDATE 3-Third death from Japan cruise ship as health minister vows to set virus strategy https://t.co/WjHN8FrZGq 8 minutes ago

IsandraMilan

Isandra RT @CGTNOfficial: #BREAKING Third #COVID19 death on #DiamondPrincess cruise ship reported Sunday in Japan; a Japanese male in his eighties,… 8 minutes ago

KatNL

KatNL 🇳🇱 RT @ChannelNewsAsia: COVID-19: Third passenger from Japan cruise ship dies, says health ministry https://t.co/qNjzxWo2T1 https://t.co/FY4p3… 11 minutes ago

manilabulletin

Manila Bulletin News Third death from Japan cruise ship as health minister vows to set virus strategy https://t.co/mHi8msaKI5 https://t.co/fKAAGObkpr 12 minutes ago

bharatjain1973

Bharat Jain RT @gmanews: Third death from Diamond Princess ship as Japan health minister vows to set virus strategy https://t.co/Jh6YdQdnWw 14 minutes ago

Wellcome_Home

Wellcome-home (Third death from Japan cruise ship as health minister vows to set virus strategy) has been published on Good News - https://t.co/nw3hAaqmN1 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.