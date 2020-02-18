Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Women's T20 World Cup: England lose Amy Jones after quickfire start against South Africa

Women's T20 World Cup: England lose Amy Jones after quickfire start against South Africa

BBC News Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
England lose their first wicket as opener Amy Jones departs after making 23 off 20 balls against South Africa in the Women's T20 World Cup.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

England look forward to kicking off their T20 World Cup campaign against South Africa [Video]England look forward to kicking off their T20 World Cup campaign against South Africa

England cricket captain Heather Knight says the team are looking forward to playing their T20 World Cup opening match against South Africa at the WACA in Perth, Australia.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

Listen and Read: Carole Barrowman's Audiobook Picks [Video]Listen and Read: Carole Barrowman's Audiobook Picks

So many books to read... so little time! That's why audiobooks have become so popular recently. You can check off those books you've been dying to read on the go! Our book reviewer Carole Barrowman is..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 05:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Women's T20 World Cup: England to meet South Africa in Perth

England begin their bid to become double world champions when they take on South Africa in the Women's T20 World Cup in Perth on Sunday.
BBC Sport

Women's T20 World Cup: England suffer narrow defeat by South Africa in Perth

England suffer a tense six-wicket defeat against South Africa as their Women's T20 World Cup campaign begins with a narrow loss in Perth.
BBC Sport


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.