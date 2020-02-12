Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > South Carolina > 'We're alive and we're coming back': Joe Biden stakes presidential bid on crucial South Carolina primary

'We're alive and we're coming back': Joe Biden stakes presidential bid on crucial South Carolina primary

USATODAY.com Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
"I think we're going to go, we're going to win in South Carolina, and then Super Tuesday and we are on our way," the former vice president said to a cheering crowd in Las Vegas Saturday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Democratic presidential primary enters new phase [Video]Democratic presidential primary enters new phase

Big battles to come for Democratic candidates looking to take down President Trump in November. Senator Bernie Sanders has a narrow lead after the first two-party races while Mayor Pete Buttigieg is..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:06Published

Sanders Expected To Win New Hampshire Democratic Primary [Video]Sanders Expected To Win New Hampshire Democratic Primary

Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected to win New Hampshire’s Democratic presidential primary. According to Reuters, Sanders is set to beat Mayor Pete Buttigieg by a slim margin. NBC News described..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jonesy_ii

JonesyII RT @JoeBiden: Despite what the press said this week, we’re alive, we’re coming back, and we’re gonna win! https://t.co/qcwiLvJ43x 19 seconds ago

ShamefulRight

Shameful Right ‘We’re alive and we’re coming back’: Joe Biden stakes presidential bid on crucial South Carolina primary… https://t.co/OaZY8pMcSM 37 seconds ago

Libertea2012

The Progressive Mind 'We're alive and we're coming back': Joe Biden stakes presidential bid on crucial South Carolina primary https://t.co/ztKCsYSsjc 8 minutes ago

karentvchick

karentvchick I wish @JoeBiden would go ahead and pick Stacey Abrams as his running mate and let's win 2020. USA TODAY: ‘We're a… https://t.co/iEAvOsUJvX 12 minutes ago

DynamicAmerica

DynamicAmerica.org 'We're alive and we're coming back': Joe Biden stakes presidential bid on crucial South Carolina primary… https://t.co/PWz7bnSKKU 14 minutes ago

nicholaswu12

Nicholas Wu RT @usatodayDC: "I think we're going to go, we're going to win in South Carolina, and then Super Tuesday and we are on our way," the former… 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.