

Recent related videos from verified sources Democratic presidential primary enters new phase Big battles to come for Democratic candidates looking to take down President Trump in November. Senator Bernie Sanders has a narrow lead after the first two-party races while Mayor Pete Buttigieg is.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:06Published 1 week ago Sanders Expected To Win New Hampshire Democratic Primary Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected to win New Hampshire’s Democratic presidential primary. According to Reuters, Sanders is set to beat Mayor Pete Buttigieg by a slim margin. NBC News described.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32Published 2 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this JonesyII RT @JoeBiden: Despite what the press said this week, we’re alive, we’re coming back, and we’re gonna win! https://t.co/qcwiLvJ43x 19 seconds ago Shameful Right ‘We’re alive and we’re coming back’: Joe Biden stakes presidential bid on crucial South Carolina primary… https://t.co/OaZY8pMcSM 37 seconds ago The Progressive Mind 'We're alive and we're coming back': Joe Biden stakes presidential bid on crucial South Carolina primary https://t.co/ztKCsYSsjc 8 minutes ago karentvchick I wish @JoeBiden would go ahead and pick Stacey Abrams as his running mate and let's win 2020. USA TODAY: ‘We're a… https://t.co/iEAvOsUJvX 12 minutes ago DynamicAmerica.org 'We're alive and we're coming back': Joe Biden stakes presidential bid on crucial South Carolina primary… https://t.co/PWz7bnSKKU 14 minutes ago Nicholas Wu RT @usatodayDC: "I think we're going to go, we're going to win in South Carolina, and then Super Tuesday and we are on our way," the former… 15 minutes ago