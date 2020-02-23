Global  

Raf Simons to join Prada as co-creative director

FT.com Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Luxury group Prada hopes to attract high-end shoppers with appointment of renowned creative designer
Belgian designer Raf Simons joins Prada as co-creative director

Raf Simons will join Prada as co-creative director, marking the first time the Italian fashion house will have an outsider working with renowned head designer...
RichardsTess

Tess Richards Exciting news in my world #repost @prada From 2 April 2020, Raf Simons will join the Prada brand as co-creative dir… https://t.co/JTfhmJegJZ 1 minute ago

anjerika_wilmer

Anjerika Wilmer RT @BritishVogue: News just in from #MFW: @Prada announces Raf Simons will join the brand as a co-creative director, working in partnership… 2 minutes ago

trevorjamesny

Trevor James RT @voguemagazine: Raf Simons has joined @Prada as co-creative director, effective April 1, 2020. https://t.co/2uUTOPvrP9 3 minutes ago

pin_bear_

(@[email protected]) 🔪💔 RT @VogueRunway: In a move that’s sure to send shockwaves through the industry, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons are joining forces at @Prada.… 6 minutes ago

louciac95

🌙 RT @supermodeldaiIy: Raf Simons has been appointed co-creative director of Prada. https://t.co/xdw7yE8qN7 7 minutes ago

modelinplatform

Modeling Platform Raf Simons Will Join Prada as Co-Creative Director https://t.co/Xo6Wmn4EFn https://t.co/LAaVAb4drI 23 minutes ago

oddftre

mel fantastic ෆ⃛(ˇᵋ ˇෆೄ Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons Join Forces as Co-Creative Directors https://t.co/hfv0PpsChN 24 minutes ago

style_cheers

Cheers for Style Join 8 people right now at "Raf Simons Will Join Prada as Co-Creative Director" #cheers #fashion #director… https://t.co/fus8XZHH7P 27 minutes ago

