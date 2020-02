More Russian weapons for Serbia despite US sanction threats Sunday, 23 February 2020 ( 3 days ago )

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia has received a sophisticated anti-aircraft system from Russia, despite possible U.S. sanctions against the Balkan state, which is formally seeking European Union membership. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told the pro-government TV Prva on Sunday that the Pantsir S1 air-defense system was purchased after suggestions from Russian President Vladimir Putin. “Buy […] 👓 View full article

