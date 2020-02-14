Global  

La Liga: Levante 1-0 Real Madrid

WorldNews Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
La Liga: Levante 1-0 Real MadridReal Madrid have missed the chance to top the standings, suffering a shocking 1-nil defeat at the hands of...
News video: Guardiola grateful for tough workout ahead of meeting with Real Madrid

Guardiola grateful for tough workout ahead of meeting with Real Madrid 00:52

 Pep Guardiola was grateful for a tough workout after his Manchester City side edged out Leicester 1-0 in their dress rehearsal for Wednesday’s Champions League last-16 clash against Real Madrid. A trip away to face a side just one place below them in the Premier League was a stiff examination just...

Could Sterling leave Man City for Real? [Video]Could Sterling leave Man City for Real?

The Soccer Saturday panel discuss the future of Raheem Sterling after the Manchester City forward was linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:05Published

Barcelona and Real Madrid in Vegas? [Video]Barcelona and Real Madrid in Vegas?

One of the biggest soccer rivalries in the world could play out soon at Allegiant Stadium. The Washington Post is reporting that Barcelona vs. Real Madrid could be the first sporting event at the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Zidane Zinedine 'disappointed' as Real held 2-2 at home by Celta Vigo

*Madrid:* Real Madrid's winning streak ended when they conceded a late goal to draw 2-2 at home to Celta Vigo and finish the weekend with their lead over...
Mid-Day

Man City star Raheem Sterling tells Spanish press he is ‘open to challenges’ and refuses to rule out Real Madrid move

Raheem Sterling has refused to rule out moving to Real Madrid in the future, suggesting he is ‘open to challenges’ ahead of Man City’s Champions League...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Seattle Times

MrKamorudeen_

Mr Kay! RT @EllenNkemMiss: Hazard suffer another setback, set to miss UCL clash with Man City as Levante stun Real Madrid in La Liga: https://t.co… 5 minutes ago

enkil_world

ENKIL world José Luis Morales fires Levante to stunning victory over Real Madrid 💥 #ENKIL nice shopping 🛒 👉 https://t.co/NzTEddMjAZ 5 minutes ago

ShedyMuthoka

SWEETER THE JUICE 🍷❤️🍷 🇰🇪 RT @BarcaUniversal: ❗️ Rival Watch — Real Madrid have been defeated 1-0 by Levante, which means Barcelona are back on the top of the La Lig… 11 minutes ago

AB9ZERR

BENZ RT @SMFutball: Real Madrid Lost Two Matches in La Liga this season: Mallorca 1-0 Madrid Levante 1-0 Madrid https://t.co/NGVojM4H0A 31 minutes ago

DominicDesmond7

Dominic Desmond RT @TheEuropeanLad: FT: Levante 1-0 Real Madrid. An intense game in which Real Madrid had plenty of chances, but couldn't convert them. Ba… 37 minutes ago

yahxeed_

YαɦXɛɛɖ RT @ultimate_kombo: If you must Go away to any team in La Liga you must bring your A game. The standards are so high, teams are so comforta… 49 minutes ago

AllNaijaEnt

All Naija Entertainment La Liga: Levante flogs Real Madrid, Hazard bags another injury as Barcelona returns first position… https://t.co/kh37o08Pg5 3 hours ago

ProSyria2

PROSYRIA 🇳🇿🇸🇾 🇮🇶🇮🇷🇯🇵 RT @goal: Real Madrid fall to defeat at Levante. They drop to second in La Liga and are now 2️⃣ points adrift of Barcelona 😶 #LevanteReal… 3 hours ago

