Coronavirus: Turkey and Pakistan close borders with Iran

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Iran has reported 43 infections, with eight deaths, and now Turkey and Pakistan have responded by closing their borders with the Islamic Republic. Afghanistan has suspended air and ground travel to Iran.
