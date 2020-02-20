Global  

'Deeply hurt at being labelled Pakistanis': What Shaheen Bagh protesters said in affidavit filed by SC-allotted mediator

DNA Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
The affidavit lists the concerns of the anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh.
'Not going back tomorrow...': SC-appointed mediator after meeting Shaheen Bagh protesters

It was claimed that the mediation panel appointed by the Supreme Court tried to maintain peace during the talks but that did not happen.
DNA

Shaheen Bagh: CAA protesters want metal wall for safety

Having earlier told the interlocutors appointed by the Supreme Court that it was police, and not them, who had blocked one carriageway at Shaheen Bagh,...
IndiaTimes

