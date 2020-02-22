Global  

'To the ends of the Earth': What's at stake if Julian Assange is prosecuted

USATODAY.com
A British court will decide whether Julian Assange is sent to the U.S. to stand trial where he faces a maximum sentence of up to 175 years in prison.
