Friedrich rolls to world 2-man bobsled championship Sunday, 23 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

ALTENBERG, Germany (AP) — Francesco Friedrich of Germany is now the most decorated driver in the history of bobsledding’s world championships, winning his record-setting 10th gold medal on Sunday. Friedrich and brakeman Thorsten Margis finished off an easy win in the two-man event, completing their four runs in 3 minutes, 40.44 seconds. That was 1.65 […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Germany's Francesco Friedrich captures 6th consecutive 2-man bobsleigh world title Germany’s Francesco Friedrich romped to his sixth consecutive world title in two-man bobsleigh on Sunday, in Altenberg, Germany.

CBC.ca 1 hour ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this Dizzed.com Friedrich rolls to world 2-man bobsled championship https://t.co/3hWfrMoAXk 11 minutes ago TheSmallSportsBlog Friedrich rolls to world 2-man bobsled championship https://t.co/KgnXq1Tmfc https://t.co/7EJCKmTv7m 53 minutes ago