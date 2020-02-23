Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Passage to India: Trump ready for warm embrace, adulation

Passage to India: Trump ready for warm embrace, adulation

Seattle Times Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — It was the Trumpiest of offers. A rally at one of the world’s largest stadiums. A crowd of millions cheering him on. A love fest during an election year. President Donald Trump’s packed two-day visit to India promises the kind of welcome that has eluded him on many foreign trips, some of […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bowethery

Bo Wetherby "Passage to India: Trump Ready for Warm Embrace, Adulation" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/xL12Gv0Cym 5 minutes ago

migrantsaid

MigrantsAid RT @ThkGodImAtheist: Columbia Basin HeraldColumbia Basin Herald... migrants who entered the country illegally while fleeing religious perse… 16 minutes ago

ThkGodImAtheist

ThankGod ImAnAtheist Columbia Basin HeraldColumbia Basin Herald... migrants who entered the country illegally while fleeing religious pe… https://t.co/54V6zJxYlU 21 minutes ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 HEADLINES: Passage to India: Trump ready for warm embrace, adulation https://t.co/MfrQpfcdbT 22 minutes ago

alphonsepb

Alphonse Hinz "Passage to India: Trump Ready for Warm Embrace, Adulation" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/mUxSC9hIHA 26 minutes ago

LuThLinTin1

Lưu Thị Liên Tiên "Passage to India: Trump Ready for Warm Embrace, Adulation" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/UhXZQJmySg 33 minutes ago

WBNG12News

WBNG 12 News Trump is getting ready for his trip to to meet the Prime Minister of India on Monday. https://t.co/KHGGg73eAT https://t.co/SdQ30WNnXP 33 minutes ago

EINObamaNews

EIN Obama News Passage to India: Trump ready for warm embrace, adulation https://t.co/I5hi4My7Sj 35 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.