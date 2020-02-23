WASHINGTON (AP) — It was the Trumpiest of offers. A rally at one of the world’s largest stadiums. A crowd of millions cheering him on. A love fest during an election year. President Donald Trump’s packed two-day visit to India promises the kind of welcome that has eluded him on many foreign trips, some of […]

You Might Like

Tweets about this Bo Wetherby "Passage to India: Trump Ready for Warm Embrace, Adulation" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/xL12Gv0Cym 5 minutes ago MigrantsAid RT @ThkGodImAtheist: Columbia Basin HeraldColumbia Basin Herald... migrants who entered the country illegally while fleeing religious perse… 16 minutes ago ThankGod ImAnAtheist Columbia Basin HeraldColumbia Basin Herald... migrants who entered the country illegally while fleeing religious pe… https://t.co/54V6zJxYlU 21 minutes ago Talk 1370 HEADLINES: Passage to India: Trump ready for warm embrace, adulation https://t.co/MfrQpfcdbT 22 minutes ago Alphonse Hinz "Passage to India: Trump Ready for Warm Embrace, Adulation" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/mUxSC9hIHA 26 minutes ago Lưu Thị Liên Tiên "Passage to India: Trump Ready for Warm Embrace, Adulation" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/UhXZQJmySg 33 minutes ago WBNG 12 News Trump is getting ready for his trip to to meet the Prime Minister of India on Monday. https://t.co/KHGGg73eAT https://t.co/SdQ30WNnXP 33 minutes ago EIN Obama News Passage to India: Trump ready for warm embrace, adulation https://t.co/I5hi4My7Sj 35 minutes ago