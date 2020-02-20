National security adviser says he's seen 'no evidence' Russia backing Trump, contradicting intelligence community

VERNON HARRISON RT @politicususa: Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien claimed that he has seen no evidence that Russia is trying to help Trump… 17 seconds ago

Bobby Boccalino🇺🇸 RT @TheFarSideRight: Robert O’Brien:”I haven’t seen any intelligence to support the reports..leaked out of the House..these are leaks..comi… 19 seconds ago

Mandy Maeham RT @FaceTheNation: WATCH: NSA Robert O'Brien tells @margbrennan that there's "no intelligence behind" claims of Russian effort to re-elect… 49 seconds ago

Kevin RT @ABCPolitics: Robert O’Brien repeatedly says he has “not seen” U.S. intel reports that Russia is meddling in 2020 to help Trump. @GStep… 2 minutes ago

Claire {⭐️} RT @tgatorguy: National security adviser says he hasn’t seen intelligence that Russia is helping Trump https://t.co/mBeyQMHOSL 5 minutes ago

Lev L. Best RT @realTuckFrumper: National Security Adviser Lies And Says There’s No Evidence Of Russia Helping Trump https://t.co/mhgyMdC9WM 6 minutes ago

ansley National security adviser says he hasn't seen intelligence that Russia is helping Trump https://t.co/18nvl3GhLw 6 minutes ago