Protests in New Delhi against India's citizenship law ahead of Trump visit

Reuters Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Police used tear gas to disperse large crowds in India's capital of New Delhi on Sunday in the latest eruption of violence at protests over a new citizenship law, police officials said.
'Only 3 days...': BJP leader's threat to disobey Delhi cops amid CAA protests [Video]'Only 3 days...': BJP leader's threat to disobey Delhi cops amid CAA protests

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra organised a demonstration in Delhi in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. The demonstration was held in Delhi's Maujpur, near Jaffrabad which..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:14Published

India vs New Zealand | 1st Test update: Men in Blue trail by 39 runs on Day 3 [Video]India vs New Zealand | 1st Test update: Men in Blue trail by 39 runs on Day 3

India were left struggling at 144 for four in their second innings at stumps on the third day of the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington on Sunday. The visitors still trail New Zealand by 39..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:36Published


Protesters Plunge Delhi Into Riots Over Citizenship Law Hours Ahead of Trump's Visit


India's massive preparation for Donald Trump visit 'unprecedented'

US President Donald Trump will arrive in India to a major charm offensive in New Delhi, despite no substantive agreement on agenda. Walls have been built to hide...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •Mid-Day

IndianVaseem

@realDonaldTrump @BDUTT Mr.TRUMP & family..there is no Fun in visit TAJ MAHAL....just go and meet your FRIEND'S par…

FurForceFive

Protests in New Delhi against India's citizenship law ahead of...

ChankyaOffice03

RT @ShauryaDJoshi: I support @KapilMishra_IND for standing against 'Break India' forces and those who are trying to block roads in Delhi in…

Yogi79397507

@TheDeshBhakt @ArvindKejriwal The moment AK speaks against BJP, all his plans on Delhi will go for a toss. Why r u…

Bruno_J_Navarro

Police used tear gas to disperse large crowds in India's capital of New Delhi on Sunday in the latest eruption of v…

Nepal_News_En

THT: Protests in New Delhi against India's citizenship law ahead of Trump visit

Stockoption_Edu

Human rights #IndiaProtests discrimination against minorities. @PMOIndia @AmitShah to blame #ModiTrumpSummit #Aligarh…

IndianVaseem

Mr.TRUMP & family..there is no Fun in visit TAJ MAHAL....just go and meet your FRIEND'S party goons in DELHI...they…

