Quentin Tarantino and wife welcome first child

WorldNews Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Quentin Tarantino and wife welcome first childQuentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella Pick have welcomed their first child together. The couple became parents...
Ronan Keating and wife Storm expecting baby girl

Boyzone singer Ronan Keating and his wife Storm are expecting their first daughter together.

Boyzone singer Ronan Keating and his wife Storm are expecting their first daughter together.

Thomas Rhett and wife welcome third daughter

Country singer Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins have welcomed their third child.

Country singer Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins have welcomed their third child.

Quentin Tarantino and wife Daniella Pick welcome their first child; a baby boy

Daniella, who is an Israeli singer and model, gave birth to child in Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv. The couple had announced the pregnancy of Daniella in August...
Bollywood Life

Quentin Tarantino, wife Daniella welcome their first child

The duo tied the knot in November 2018.
Hindu

