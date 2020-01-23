Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Spain closes airports on Canary Islands due to sand storm

Spain closes airports on Canary Islands due to sand storm

Seattle Times Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities said Sunday that they have closed airports on the Canary Islands because of a wind storm that is blinding the archipelago with sand and dust. Spain’s airport authorities said that incoming planes have been rerouted to other destinations and no flights are being allowed to leave airports on the islands’ […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Annoyed bull sea lion tells tourist with camera to scram [Video]Annoyed bull sea lion tells tourist with camera to scram

The Galapagos Islands are home to many wonderful and unique creatures. The sea lions are among the most interesting of all and they inhabit almost every beach and rocky shore around the islands. In the..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:48Published

Moment Storm Gloria Hits Spain Leaving Two Dead [Video]Moment Storm Gloria Hits Spain Leaving Two Dead

This timelapse video shows the arrival of storm Gloria in northern and eastern Spain over the weekend bringing heavy rain and snow, killing two and forcing the closure of Alicante airport.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Spain searching for 143 missing migrants near Canary Islands

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain on Tuesday was searching for some 143 people missing on five migrant boats en route to the Canary Islands in the Atlantic Ocean,...
Seattle Times

Canary Islands suspend flights and carnival as Saharan sand storm rages

Most flights in and out of the popular tourist destination have been suspended as red sand blanketed the Spanish archipelago. Heavy winds are expected to...
Deutsche Welle

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.