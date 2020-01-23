Spain closes airports on Canary Islands due to sand storm

MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities said Sunday that they have closed airports on the Canary Islands because of a wind storm that is blinding the archipelago with sand and dust. Spain’s airport authorities said that incoming planes have been rerouted to other destinations and no flights are being allowed to leave airports on the islands’ […]



Recent related videos from verified sources Annoyed bull sea lion tells tourist with camera to scram The Galapagos Islands are home to many wonderful and unique creatures. The sea lions are among the most interesting of all and they inhabit almost every beach and rocky shore around the islands. In the.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:48Published 2 weeks ago Moment Storm Gloria Hits Spain Leaving Two Dead This timelapse video shows the arrival of storm Gloria in northern and eastern Spain over the weekend bringing heavy rain and snow, killing two and forcing the closure of Alicante airport. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:31Published on January 23, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Spain searching for 143 missing migrants near Canary Islands BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain on Tuesday was searching for some 143 people missing on five migrant boats en route to the Canary Islands in the Atlantic Ocean,...

Seattle Times 6 days ago



Canary Islands suspend flights and carnival as Saharan sand storm rages Most flights in and out of the popular tourist destination have been suspended as red sand blanketed the Spanish archipelago. Heavy winds are expected to...

Deutsche Welle 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this