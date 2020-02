Sunday, 23 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

LONDON (AP) — Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined Jamie Vardy as the leading scorers in the Premier League by grabbing goals either side of halftime in Arsenal’s end-to-end 3-2 win over Everton that kept his team in contention for Champions League qualification on Sunday. Arsenal recovered from conceding a goal inside the first minute at Emirates Stadium, […] 👓 View full article