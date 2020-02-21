Global  

Last-minute negotiations settle a First Nation's concerns over the Teck Frontier oilsands mine

CBC.ca Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Alberta and a First Nation in the heart of the oilsands addressed water, habitat and compensation concerns ahead of a cabinet decision on the Teck Frontier oilsands project.
Decision on Teck oilsands mine coming next week: Jim Carr

The prime minister’s point man for the Prairies said today the fate of the proposed Teck Frontier oilsands mine will be decided next week, setting the table...
CBC.ca


