Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Tom Steyer > Billionaire Tom Steyer qualifies for next debate as Biden blames him for South Carolina slide

Billionaire Tom Steyer qualifies for next debate as Biden blames him for South Carolina slide

USATODAY.com Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Biden said Steyer had spent "a lot of money" in South Carolina and he assumed that was "part of the reason why those numbers are down."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

How Biden Can Stage A Comeback [Video]How Biden Can Stage A Comeback

Joe Biden is no longer considered the Democratic frontrunner for President of the United States. He lost in Iowa. He lost in New Hampshire. Politico says his South Carolina fire wall is allegedly..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

New Hampshire Buries Biden [Video]New Hampshire Buries Biden

Former Vice President Joe Biden had a weak showing in New Hampshire which could be dangerous with the upcoming caucus in Nevada and primary in South Carolina.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 03:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Steyer touts minority support as key in achieving much-needed South Carolina success

Billionaire Tom Steyer recognized his campaign may be nearing a make or break moment after another disappointing showing in the Nevada caucuses, but looked to...
FOXNews.com

Tom Steyer: Key to Nevada, South Carolina success is spending time there, not just money

Billionaire Tom Steyer failed to generate any momentum after early Democratic contests in Iowa and New Hampshire, but he is poised for better results in Nevada...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

j_jrohde

J&J Roh 🇺🇸 😏🛫🦅 So Dems thought Bloomberg took a beating too much so now they put forth Steyer in SC debate. The "Reparations" cand… https://t.co/rGlNyUP4PZ 22 seconds ago

eddgimenez

Edd Gimenez #Steyer qualifies for South Carolina debate https://t.co/M3jswbGWQg 20 minutes ago

DAneweer

dan aneweer Steyer qualifies for next debate as Biden blames him for South Carolina slide https://t.co/feKy4APAUO 1 hour ago

DAneweer

dan aneweer Steyer qualifies for next debate as Biden blames him for South Carolina slide https://t.co/feKy4B7bMm 1 hour ago

JBYoung64

JB Young Billionaire Tom Steyer qualifies for next debate as Biden blames him for South Carolina slide https://t.co/2qtiuvX65L 1 hour ago

maxschwartztv

Max Schwartz Billionaire Tom Steyer qualifies for next debate as Biden blames him for South Carolina slide https://t.co/dyt2ArjpHd via @USATODAY 2 hours ago

picbykap

🌊 KAPturedPhotos📷 RT @PCornelius12: Billionaire Tom Steyer qualifies for next debate as Biden blames him for South Carolina slide https://t.co/TmQC9mO0ZZ via… 2 hours ago

PCornelius12

VoteBlueToSaveUs🌊👊🏻🇺🇸 Billionaire Tom Steyer qualifies for next debate as Biden blames him for South Carolina slide https://t.co/TmQC9mO0ZZ via @USATODAY 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.