Remote Queensland towns go into lockdown as Cyclone Esther looms Sunday, 23 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

People in Queensland's remote north west have been warned to stay inside as Cyclone Esther surges south, expected to batter the coast on Monday morning. 👓 View full article

Recent related news from verified sources High tides expected as Cyclone Esther approaches NT-Queensland coast Tropical cyclone Esther is heading towards the Northern Territory-Queensland border, bringing rain, gales and abnormally high tides to the region.

