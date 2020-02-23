Global  

Remote Queensland towns go into lockdown as Cyclone Esther looms

The Age Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
People in Queensland's remote north west have been warned to stay inside as Cyclone Esther surges south, expected to batter the coast on Monday morning. 
High tides expected as Cyclone Esther approaches NT-Queensland coast

Tropical cyclone Esther is heading towards the Northern Territory-Queensland border, bringing rain, gales and abnormally high tides to the region.
