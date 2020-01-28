Simon Delagrave RT @FinancialTimes: National security adviser rejects talk of Russian meddling in US election https://t.co/GRO4jYedPH 11 minutes ago Miriam Cosic RT @FT: National security adviser rejects talk of Russian meddling in US election https://t.co/pZSv8R3mBg 17 minutes ago SMESoftware US national security adviser rejects talk of Russian meddling https://t.co/Z5FYxGS40W 21 minutes ago Finanz.dk National security adviser rejects talk of Russian meddling in US election - https://t.co/ctysefK3R1 https://t.co/2w0HbEQlIf 33 minutes ago Financial Times National security adviser rejects talk of Russian meddling in US election https://t.co/GRO4jYedPH 40 minutes ago Financial Times National security adviser rejects talk of Russian meddling in US election https://t.co/pZSv8R3mBg 43 minutes ago FT Emerging Markets National security adviser rejects talk of Russian election meddling https://t.co/BNqwBkeNeL 49 minutes ago FT for Schools National security adviser rejects talk of Russian meddling https://t.co/HgCIwF5Ekx 49 minutes ago