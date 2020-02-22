Global  

Protesters set up rail blockade in East Vancouver in support of Wet'suwet'en

CBC.ca Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
A group of protesters has set up a rail blockade at a major train crossing in East Vancouver, just two days after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the rail blockades across the country have to come down.
