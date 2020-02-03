Indiana State sends Evansville to 16th straight loss

Sunday, 23 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Christian Williams had 16 points as Indiana State defeated Evansville 64-62 on Sunday, sending the Purple Aces to their 16th consecutive loss. Tyreke Key had 12 points and six rebounds for Indiana State (16-11, 9-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Jordan Barnes added 10 points. Evansville began the season with a monumental upset […]


