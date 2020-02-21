Global  

Auschwitz Memorial criticizes new Amazon Prime show 'Hunters'

euronews Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Auschwitz Memorial criticizes new Amazon Prime show 'Hunters'
 The Auschwitz Memorial criticized Amazon on Sunday for fictitious depictions of the Holocaust in its Prime series "Hunters" and for selling books of Nazi propaganda.

The Auschwitz Memorial criticized Amazon on Sunday for fictitious depictions of the Holocaust in its Prime series &quot;Hunters&quot; and for selling books of Nazi propaganda.

Pacino and Lerman are Nazi 'Hunters' in new Amazon series

Al Pacino and Logan Lerman, stars of new Amazon Prime series "Hunters," about a vigilante group fighting a Nazi uprising in America, discuss the show's...
USATODAY.com

Amazon in Holocaust row about 'Hunters' series, anti-Semitic books

The Auschwitz Memorial criticized Amazon on Sunday for fictitious depictions of the Holocaust in its Prime series "Hunters" and for selling books of Nazi...
Reuters


