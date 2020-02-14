Global  

Oil prices fall 2% on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads outside China

Reuters Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Oil prices tumbled more than 2% on Monday as investors worried about a hit to demand from the coronavirus outbreak, which is spreading rapidly outside China.
