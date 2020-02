Oil prices fall 2% on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads outside China

China reported a sharp decrease in new deaths and cases of the coronavirus on Saturday but a doubling of infections in South Korea and 10 new cases in Iran added to unease about its rapid spread and..

Coronavirus Expected to Cost Airlines More Than $29 Billion This Year Coronavirus Expected to Cost Airlines More Than $29 Billion This Year The figure comes from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The IATA predicts that most of the loss will be in the.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:00Published 2 days ago