Panorama: Fresh questions over Mo Farah's relationship with Alberto Salazar

BBC News Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Fresh questions over Mo Farah's relationship with his disgraced former coach Alberto Salazar are raised in a new BBC Panorama investigation.
Recent related news from verified sources

Alberto Salazar's spectacular fall from grace

From helping Mo Farah become Britain's most successful track athlete in history, to appealing a four-year ban from athletics, BBC Panorama investigates Alberto...
BBC News

Mo Farah: Ex-UK Athletics chairman Ed Warner says he advised athlete to leave Alberto Salazar in 2015

Former UK Athletics chairman Ed Warner says he tried to convince Mo Farah to leave his now disgraced ex-coach Alberto Salazar in 2015.
BBC Sport Also reported by •BBC NewsNews24

Tweets about this

ben_rumsby

Ben Rumsby RT @BBCMarkDaly: BBC Sport - Panorama: Fresh questions over Mo Farah's relationship with Alberto Salazar https://t.co/yonDyY1AIC 2 minutes ago

rakidi

Rachael Akidi Panorama: Fresh questions over Mo Farah's relationship with Alberto Salazar - BBC Sport https://t.co/oADQ9bhYf3 5 minutes ago

willsthechef

William Kay BBC Sport - Panorama: Fresh questions over Mo Farah's relationship with Alberto Salazar https://t.co/SR9MIUE83Z 6 minutes ago

wolri

Val Finnegan ♐ RT @macmccolgan: So Mo, if you're categorically denying having an injection, what did you think you were being given? It looks to me that y… 13 minutes ago

sjl681105

Sean Loddick It's hard to read articles like this. The challenge is that our "heroes" need to be whiter than white. But they are… https://t.co/j3rkOfX8wW 15 minutes ago

AndyP792

Cholo RT @cleans_letsrun: BBC Sport - Panorama: Fresh questions over Mo Farah's relationship with Alberto Salazar https://t.co/IshkU0gsyk 16 minutes ago

dt_ni

David Thompson RT @james_oliver_01: Panorama: Fresh questions over Mo Farah's relationship with Alberto Salazar https://t.co/do2ONAKLbS 19 minutes ago

tm014d1009

Dusty Bin Panorama: Fresh questions over Mo Farah's relationship with Alberto Salazar - BBC Sport ARROGANT MO! https://t.co/3tUEoYDohg 20 minutes ago

