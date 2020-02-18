Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Donald Trump visits India amid burgeoning defense ties, trade tensions

Donald Trump visits India amid burgeoning defense ties, trade tensions

Deutsche Welle Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump's first official visit to India comes at a time when both nations share an ever-closer defense partnership, but also have sharp differences over trade and investment barriers.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump complains about Indian tariffs, 'have been hit very hard' | Oneindia News

Trump complains about Indian tariffs, 'have been hit very hard' | Oneindia News 01:42

 Ahead of his first visit to India, US President Donald Trump has once again taken a shot at India for its tariffs that he says are the highest in the world. He however said he is friends with PM Narendra Modi but India and US need to talk business.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Several community members protest Donald Trump Visit to Bakersfield [Video]Several community members protest Donald Trump Visit to Bakersfield

Several community members protest Donald Trump Visit to Bakersfield

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:51Published

Heavy security, Modi-Trump banners: Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram prepares for visit [Video]Heavy security, Modi-Trump banners: Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram prepares for visit

The Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram will host the President of the United States of America on February 24, 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will accompany Donald Trump and his family when they visit the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Donald Trump likely to visit India on February 24, trade talk top priority

According to US government sources, Kashmir issue will not be raised during any high-level visit.
Zee News

Trump visits India amid burgeoning defense ties, trade tensions

US President Donald Trump's first official visit to India comes at a time when both nations share an ever-closer defense partnership, but sharp differences over...
Deutsche Welle


Tweets about this

chintztoo

Ganesh RT @centerofright: As Trump visits India, on the table: plan to counter China’s reach with Blue Dot network https://t.co/iOobIhGQD0 8 seconds ago

mangellife29

Raman agarwal RT @HarrisD63432503: EMPTY PROMISES - WHOM ARE YOU REALLY FOOLING ?????? As Trump Visits India, A Full Stadium, Mostly Empty Pr… 8 minutes ago

ZAQSBusiness

Business News Trump visits India amid rising trade tensions -- US President Donald Trump's first official visit to India comes at… https://t.co/pIksmx95oq 54 minutes ago

wkern58

Trude France RT @StandUpAgainOrg: Raise your hand if you think India should keep the Donald Trump family when he visits. They're cleaning the air for hi… 1 hour ago

Sachi_lokanna

🚩 As Trump visits India, on the table: plan to counter China’s reach with Blue Dot network | India News,The Indian Ex… https://t.co/spmPmpWInu 1 hour ago

centerofright

Vijay As Trump visits India, on the table: plan to counter China’s reach with Blue Dot network https://t.co/iOobIhGQD0 2 hours ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Donald Trump visits India amid burgeoning defense ties, trade tensions: US President Donald Tru… https://t.co/FQ9y2CLEsR 2 hours ago

NoDonnieNo

NoDonnieNo 🌊🌊🍊🤡 @realDonaldTrump At least there should be some humor in this embarrassment called Trump as he visits India. https://t.co/vYZDv9GVb6 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.