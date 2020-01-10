Global  

Patrick Reed shows his moxie and wins Mexico Championship

Seattle Times Monday, 24 February 2020
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Patrick Reed made it hard for anyone to question his moxie. A week that began with Brooks Koepka saying he thought Reed cheated when he was penalized for swiping sand in the Bahamas ended with Reed delivering clutch moments down the stretch Sunday to win the Mexico Championship. Then again, Reed […]
Patrick Reed shows his moxie and wins Mexico ChampionshipPatrick Reed seems to play his best when it feels everyone is against him
FOX Sports

WGC-Mexico Championship: American Patrick Reed seals one-shot win

Patrick Reed wins the WGC-Mexico Championship by one shot, with world number one Rory McIlroy four shots back in fifth place.
BBC Sport Also reported by •Reuters India

