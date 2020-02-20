Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Federal judge rejects Roger Stone's request for her recusal

Federal judge rejects Roger Stone's request for her recusal

euronews Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Federal judge rejects Roger Stone's request for her recusal
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Roger Stone Trying To Get Federal Judge Removed From His Case

Roger Stone Trying To Get Federal Judge Removed From His Case 00:26

 Judge Amy Berman Jackson says she isn't going anywhere.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Roger Stone Sentenced To Jail For Obstructing Justice [Video]Roger Stone Sentenced To Jail For Obstructing Justice

President Donald Trump's friend and political consultant Roger Stone could be going to federal prison. On Thursday, a judge sentenced him to three years and four months in jail for obstructing justice;..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:18Published

WEB EXTRA Roger Stone Leaves Court After Sentencing [Video]WEB EXTRA Roger Stone Leaves Court After Sentencing

President Trump's longtime ally Roger Stone left a Washington courthouse Thursday after a judge sentenced him to 40 months in prison. His sentence was deferred while the judge considers Stone’s..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Judge Declines To Recuse Herself From Roger Stone's Case

Judge Declines To Recuse Herself From Roger Stone's CaseWatch VideoThe federal judge who sentenced Roger Stone is refusing his request to dismiss herself from the case. A day after his sentencing, Stone's defense...
Newsy

Federal Judge Denies Roger Stone's Request to Disqualify Her Over Alleged Bias - Reports


RIA Nov.


Tweets about this

HeyElenaC

100%ThatE RT @JamesLindholm1: Now put his criminal***in jail tomorrow. Perp walk please Federal judge rejects Roger Stone's request for her recusa… 34 seconds ago

Rhys604

Rhys @USMC_Razorback Good. https://t.co/Dw69D8Imnf 20 minutes ago

shaggy56

S. Y. Robinson RT @MSNBC: BREAKING: Judge denies Roger Stone’s request for recusal, writing that the request appeared to be "nothing more than an attempt… 41 minutes ago

wdtnjohn

John Seibel RT @NBCNews: BREAKING: Judge denies Roger Stone’s request for recusal, writing that the request appeared to be "nothing more than an attemp… 53 minutes ago

okourgiantakis

olga 🇨🇦🇬🇷🇺🇸 Judge deny Stone's motion on the grounds that there is no legal merit to his appeal. Have the Federal Marshal waiti… https://t.co/CDcPRBNxPi 1 hour ago

mthomas304

Michael Thomas RT @NBCNews: Judge denies Roger Stone’s request for recusal, writing that the request appeared to be "nothing more than an attempt to use t… 2 hours ago

EasyMobileCasi1

EasyMobileCasino.com What do you think? Federal judge rejects Roger Stone's request for her recusal A federal judge denied former Trump… https://t.co/kL0bs9kT6z 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.