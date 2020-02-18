Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Roger Stone > U.S. judge rejects Roger Stone's request she be kicked off his case

U.S. judge rejects Roger Stone's request she be kicked off his case

Reuters Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
A U.S. federal judge on Sunday denied a request by Roger Stone's lawyers that she be removed from the case in which she last week sentenced the long-time adviser to President Donald Trump to three years and four months in prison.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Roger Stone Sentenced to 40 Months in Prison

Roger Stone Sentenced to 40 Months in Prison 01:18

 On Feb. 20, President Donald Trump’s longtime friend, Roger Stone, was sentenced to three years and four months in prison.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump ally Stone sentenced to 40 months for lying to Congress [Video]Trump ally Stone sentenced to 40 months for lying to Congress

Donald Trump's longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone was sentenced to serve 40 months in jail in a case that embroiled the Justice Department in political controversy and provoked the ire of the U.S...

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 03:07Published

Stone Gets Over Three Years In Prison, Trump To 'Let The Process Play Out' [Video]Stone Gets Over Three Years In Prison, Trump To 'Let The Process Play Out'

President Donald Trump’s longtime adviser Roger Stone has been sentenced to serve three years and four months in prison. US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Stone's lies to lawmakers posed a..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Judge Amy Berman Jackson fires back at Roger Stone, denying request for her recusal

Judge Army Berman Jackson, who presided over the case of former Trump adviser Roger Stone, denied Stone’s request that she be removed from deciding whether he...
FOXNews.com

Judge denies Roger Stone's request for sentencing delay

Judge Amy Berman Jackson denied a request from former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone to delay his sentencing. Thousands of former Justice Department...
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

imad403

imad abdulaziz RT @MSNBC: BREAKING: Judge denies Roger Stone’s request for recusal, writing that the request appeared to be "nothing more than an attempt… 41 seconds ago

owensitgonnaend

🇺🇸AllucaneatBacon 🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @no_silenced: U.S. Judge Amy Berman Jackson Rejects Roger Stone's Request She Be Kicked off His Case This is so she can Deny his reques… 1 minute ago

dailymaverick

Daily Maverick Newsdeck: U.S. judge rejects Roger Stone’s request she be kicked off his case https://t.co/EgytUClnO2 By Reuters 2 minutes ago

SherryFLRealtor

Sherry Lee Campbell RT @Reuters: U.S. judge rejects Roger Stone's request she be kicked off his case https://t.co/1xyE3LRahh https://t.co/SAn36RBZc2 3 minutes ago

Catman_Rilea

Donald Rilea Federal judge rejects Roger Stone's request for her recusal https://t.co/dknPKGojhs via @Yahoo 4 minutes ago

painter87048

George M Coons RT @saltygulf: Will the fool, Stone have Trump tatoo'd next to Nixon? ✌✌ Federal judge rejects Roger Stone's request for her recusal https… 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.