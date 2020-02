Star-Herald There's no one more popular on the field for the Philadelphia Phillies than the Phanatic. He's gotten a makeover th… https://t.co/PYx7u29wlr 19 minutes ago Denver Post Sports The Phlilie Phanatic has gotten a makeover this year amid a legal fight between the team and his creators. https://t.co/UQQe0ChYvL 31 minutes ago Denver Post Rockies The Phlilie Phanatic has gotten a makeover this year amid a legal fight between the team and his creators. https://t.co/ZJV9BLzJtG 49 minutes ago The Sports Network Phanatic mascot gets new look as Phillies, creators tangle https://t.co/TRgBwF8XNb https://t.co/hnBEhUEATa 49 minutes ago News Aggregated Phanatic mascot gets new look as Phillies, creators tangle https://t.co/UY5JxUo5TH 56 minutes ago NEWS 1130 He’s 42 years old, a little out of shape and clearly no spring chicken. But clearly there’s no one more popular on… https://t.co/wjTi362BKn 56 minutes ago Rockies Report Phanatic mascot gets new look as Phillies, creators tangle #ColoradoRockies https://t.co/0NjgtbYMQU https://t.co/0rNDGCiY4P 58 minutes ago QCT Nation Phanatic mascot gets new look as Phillies, creators tangle https://t.co/Os8hzeiMQA https://t.co/24Ti5BSjoA 1 hour ago