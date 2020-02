Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Markieff Morris has signed with the Los Angeles Lakers for the postseason push. The Lakers announced the deal Sunday to add the nine-year NBA veteran immediately after he cleared waivers. Los Angeles waived injured center DeMarcus Cousins to clear a roster spot. Morris reached a buyout agreement with the Pistons on […] 👓 View full article