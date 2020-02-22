Biden to grab second in Nevada, above threshhold to win delegates, NBC projects
Monday, 24 February 2020 (
6 days ago)
Biden to grab second in Nevada, above threshhold to win delegates, NBC projects
Credit: Cover Video - Published
4 days ago < > Embed
With 100 percent of Nevada precincts reporting, Bernie Sanders emerged with 24 delegates total. Former Vice President Joe Biden came in a distant second place, securing nine delegates. Pete Buttigieg rounded out the top three candidates, with three delegates. Elizabeth Warren came in fourth and Amy... The Nevada Caucuses: By the Numbers 01:23
Recent related videos from verified sources
Sanders' Nevada Win Leaves Biden Campaign Hopeful
Vermont senator Bernie Sanders strengthened his front-runner position for the Democratic presidential nomination on Saturday.
Reuters reports the self-described democratic socialist left the state..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34 Published 1 week ago
Sanders heads to big win in Nevada
Senator Bernie Sanders appeared headed to a decisive win in the Democratic presidential caucuses in Nevada Saturday, and early returns showed Joe Biden possibly landing a second-place finish. Fred..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:19 Published 1 week ago
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this