Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Biden to grab second in Nevada, above threshhold to win delegates, NBC projects

Biden to grab second in Nevada, above threshhold to win delegates, NBC projects

euronews Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Biden to grab second in Nevada, above threshhold to win delegates, NBC projects
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video - Published < > Embed
News video: The Nevada Caucuses: By the Numbers

The Nevada Caucuses: By the Numbers 01:23

 With 100 percent of Nevada precincts reporting, Bernie Sanders emerged with 24 delegates total. Former Vice President Joe Biden came in a distant second place, securing nine delegates. Pete Buttigieg rounded out the top three candidates, with three delegates. Elizabeth Warren came in fourth and Amy...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sanders' Nevada Win Leaves Biden Campaign Hopeful [Video]Sanders' Nevada Win Leaves Biden Campaign Hopeful

Vermont senator Bernie Sanders strengthened his front-runner position for the Democratic presidential nomination on Saturday. Reuters reports the self-described democratic socialist left the state..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Sanders heads to big win in Nevada [Video]Sanders heads to big win in Nevada

Senator Bernie Sanders appeared headed to a decisive win in the Democratic presidential caucuses in Nevada Saturday, and early returns showed Joe Biden possibly landing a second-place finish. Fred..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sanders heads to big win in Nevada caucuses, Biden in second place

Bernie Sanders appeared headed to a decisive victory in the Democratic presidential caucuses in Nevada on Saturday, and early returns showed Joe Biden landing a...
Reuters

Sanders heads to big win in Nevada caucuses, Biden battles Buttigieg for second place

Bernie Sanders appeared headed to a decisive victory in the Democratic presidential caucuses in Nevada on Saturday, and early returns showed Joe Biden possibly...
Reuters Also reported by •France 24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.