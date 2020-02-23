Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Donald Trump to arrive in India today; PM Modi to leave for Ahmedabad shortly

Donald Trump to arrive in India today; PM Modi to leave for Ahmedabad shortly

DNA Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump on Sunday emplaned for India as he heads directly to Ahmedabad to a massive roadshow followed by 'Namaste Trump' at the Motera stadium in the Gujarat city.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Watch: Ahead of Donald Trump’s India visit, wall erected to hide slums

Watch: Ahead of Donald Trump’s India visit, wall erected to hide slums 03:05

 Gujarat’s Ahmedabad is all set to welcome US President Donald Trump. Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad with first lady Melania Trump. The city has been decked up and preparations are in the final phase. Ahead of his visit, a wall has been constructed to mask several slums. Officials said construction...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Heavy security, Modi-Trump banners: Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram prepares for visit [Video]Heavy security, Modi-Trump banners: Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram prepares for visit

The Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram will host the President of the United States of America on February 24, 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will accompany Donald Trump and his family when they visit the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:34Published

Watch: US President Trump shares morphed Baahubali video of himself ahead of visit [Video]Watch: US President Trump shares morphed Baahubali video of himself ahead of visit

Ahead of his India visit, US President Donald Trump shared a morphed Baahubali video. In the video clip, Donald Trump’s face was superimposed on that of Prabhas. Prabhas is the actor who played the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

President Donald Trump to arrive in India today with family, address people at Motera Stadium

From Ahmedabad, the US President and the First Lady will make a brief stop at the Agra where they will visit the Taj Mahal, before arriving at the national...
Zee News

How US and India have become closer than ever

With US President Donald Trump arriving in India today, TOI looks at how India-US ties have evolved in terms of commerce, arms, aid and more...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Seattle Times

Tweets about this

mgeorgemichael

George M. Michael RT @htTweets: "Your visit is definitely going to further strengthen the friendship between our nations", tweets PM @narendramodi ahead of U… 24 seconds ago

AndyWHumphreys

Andrew Humphreys RT @USAndIndia: .@POTUS Donald J. Trump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump will arrive for their first official visit to #India from 24-25 February… 2 minutes ago

GautamGahan

Gautam Gahan🇮🇳 RT @NewsMobileIndia: #Gujarat: Entry of visitors begins at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, where US President Donald Trump will attend the 'Na… 5 minutes ago

GandhiGoldy

prakash RT @news18dotcom: US President Donald Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad today for the first leg of his maiden India trip. Follow live updates… 7 minutes ago

NewsMobileIndia

NewsMobile #Gujarat: Entry of visitors begins at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, where US President Donald Trump will attend the… https://t.co/pn4061i5xG 8 minutes ago

shailesh6553

Shaileshpatel RT @ZeeNews: Trump to arrive in India today with family, address people at Motera Stadium https://t.co/HH7ovm9nMJ #NamasteTrump 9 minutes ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times "Your visit is definitely going to further strengthen the friendship between our nations", tweets PM @narendramodi… https://t.co/II1BYz203h 9 minutes ago

Gangtok7

Bharat Ki Aan... Leela... US President Donald Trump arrive in India shortly. Here is how he will spend his 36 hours in India https://t.co/hsMUf8s0cQ 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.