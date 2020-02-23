Donald Trump to arrive in India today; PM Modi to leave for Ahmedabad shortly
Monday, 24 February 2020 () US President Donald Trump on Sunday emplaned for India as he heads directly to Ahmedabad to a massive roadshow followed by 'Namaste Trump' at the Motera stadium in the Gujarat city.
Gujarat’s Ahmedabad is all set to welcome US President Donald Trump. Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad with first lady Melania Trump. The city has been decked up and preparations are in the final phase. Ahead of his visit, a wall has been constructed to mask several slums. Officials said construction...