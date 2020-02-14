Global  

High tides expected as Cyclone Esther approaches NT-Queensland coast

SBS Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Tropical cyclone Esther is heading towards the Northern Territory-Queensland border, bringing rain, gales and abnormally high tides to the region.
Australian beach with 'unusually high tide' and sea foam closed ahead of Cyclone Uesi

Coolum Beach in Queensland was closed due to "unusually high tide and rough waves" that are believed to be caused by the incoming Cyclone Uesi. Footage captured today shows waves crashing against..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:28Published


Remote Queensland towns go into lockdown as Cyclone Esther looms

People in Queensland's remote north west have been warned to stay inside as Cyclone Esther surges south, expected to batter the coast on Monday morning. 
The Age

'Pretty used to it': Locals unfazed as Tropical Cyclone Esther reaches Queensland

The weather bureau recorded evidence of tornadoes near Weipa, on the Cape York Peninsula coast, as more than 200 millimetres was dumped in the Mackay region.
Brisbane Times


4evrstardancer

☀️🦅Daya G.✨🐢 RT @NITV: Tropical cyclone Esther is heading towards the Northern Territory-Queensland border, bringing rain, gales and abnormally high tid… 1 hour ago

NITV

NITV Tropical cyclone Esther is heading towards the Northern Territory-Queensland border, bringing rain, gales and abnor… https://t.co/t4LqinHJV4 2 hours ago

CMHChan

Christina Chan🏳️‍🌈 RT @SBSNews: Tropical cyclone Esther is heading towards the Northern Territory-Queensland border, bringing rain, gales and abnormally high… 2 hours ago

oztricia

Patricia RT @BOM_NT: A #CycloneWatch is current for the Gulf of Carpentaria. The tropical low is intensifying and expected to bring severe weather i… 3 hours ago

SBSNews

SBS News Tropical cyclone Esther is heading towards the Northern Territory-Queensland border, bringing rain, gales and abnor… https://t.co/GMAxeX8Owx 4 hours ago

BOM_NT

Bureau of Meteorology, Northern Territory A #CycloneWatch is current for the Gulf of Carpentaria. The tropical low is intensifying and expected to bring seve… https://t.co/wXZkTQa4xr 1 day ago

