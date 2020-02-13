Global  

Climate change gets first mention in G20 finance communique of Trump era

Reuters India Monday, 24 February 2020
Finance officials from the world's 20 biggest economies (G20) on Sunday referenced climate change in their final communique for the first time in U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, but stopped short of calling it a major risk to the economy.
News video: U.S. blocking G20 mention of climate change: sources

U.S. blocking G20 mention of climate change: sources 00:55

 The United States is against mentioning climate change in the G20 communique, sources said. Fred Katayama reports.

