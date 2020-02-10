Global  

Akshay Kumar starrer 'Sooryavanshi' gets new release date; to be screened in Mumbai theatres 24x7

DNA Monday, 24 February 2020
Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' starring Akshay Kumar in titular role to hit the screens earlier.
Rangoli SLAMS Alia Again, Akshay SCARED Of Ranveer, Ranbir - Alia Marriage Date | Top 10 News [Video]Rangoli SLAMS Alia Again, Akshay SCARED Of Ranveer, Ranbir - Alia Marriage Date | Top 10 News

Rangoli Chandel slams Filmfare winners appreciates Kangana Rnaaut, Shahid Kapoor, Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi preponed, Alia Bhatt reacts on her wedding date are among the top 10 news.

Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn attend Maha police marathon [Video]Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn attend Maha police marathon

It turned out to be a reunion of sorts for the Bollywood policemen "Singham" and "Sooryavanshi" on Sunday as Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar attended the Maharashtra Police International Marathon.

Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi to hit screens on March 24


Indian Express

NEW release date of Akshay's 'Sooryavanshi'

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Sooryavanshi’ is one of the most awaited films of 2020. The Rohit Shetty directorial has already created a lot of buzz...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-DayDNA

