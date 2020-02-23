Global  

Chase Briscoe wins rain-delayed Xfinity race at Las Vegas

Seattle Times Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chase Briscoe won the rain-delayed Xfinity Series race Sunday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. NASCAR was able to complete 50 of the 200 laps Saturday before rain washed out the event and pushed its conclusion to after the Cup race Sunday, won by Joey Logano an hour before the Xfinity […]
