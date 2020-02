DETROIT (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan scored in the first period, and the Calgary Flames started their road trip with a win, beating the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 on Sunday night. Andrew Mangiapane scored Calgary’s last two goals, one of which came into an empty net at the end. Dylan Larkin had both […]



Recent related videos from verified sources Giving blood could win you a trip to Super Bowl LIV The American Red Cross partnered with the NFL for donors to be automatically entered to win a trip to Super Bowl LIV in Miami. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:31Published on January 6, 2020 Red Wings hosting mothers on a moms' trip The Red Wings hosting their mothers on a moms' trip. Hear from Dylan Larkin and Jeff Blashill. Brad Galli has more. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:20Published on January 3, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Flames start road trip with 4-2 win over Red Wings Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan scored in the first period, and the Calgary Flames started their road trip with a win, beating the Detroit Red Wings 4-2

FOX Sports 1 hour ago



Mangiapane's 2 goals helps Flames double up reeling Red Wings Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan scored in the first period, and the Calgary Flames started their road trip with a win, beating the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday...

CBC.ca 1 hour ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this